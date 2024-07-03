Detailed report on lands to industries sought

Srikakulam: District collector Manzeer Zilani Samoon asked the officials to prepare a detailed report on lands allotted to various industries in the district and submit the same without delay. He reviewed the status of various industries in the district with the officials concerned on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the collector enquired with the officials about the various industries across the district.

He also asked units that were not started even after allotment of land and sanction of subsidy, etc., On the occasion.

district industrial department officials explained that 23 heavy industries are operating with an estimated investment of Rs 5,885.69 crore and there were a total 4,966 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the district.

The collector instructed the officials to issue sanctions to all types of units within 21-day stipulated time.

If there was any delay, reasons should be mentioned clearly for the same in granting permissions.

He asked the district industrial and entrepreneurship promotion committee (DIEPC) to work with dedication to promote units and provide employment opportunities.

The collector also directed officials to follow guidelines of the Central and state governments regarding BC, SC, ST and women entrepreneurs and implement reservations in providing subsidy strictly.

Officials of various departments attended and submitted their progress reports.