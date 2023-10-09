Devanga pilgrims complex to come up in Tirupati soon

Tirupati: The Devanga Mahajana Sabha, comprising the members of various Devanga Associations, which met here on Sunday, resolved to expedite the works on the pilgrim complex coming up at Tirupati for the benefit of the members of Devanga community, one of major sect of weavers’ community spread all over the country.

The pilgrim complex Srinivas Uma Ramalingeswara Nithya Annadana Satram (SURNAS), adjacent to Ankalamma temple on Old Tiruchanur road, was estimated to cost about Rs 35 crore, has three blocks is being constructed for the sake of the members of Devanga community from across the country visiting the famed Lord Venkateswara temple, Tirumala for darshan, providing them accommodation and food, said SURNAS president Bommana Durga Prasad. AIDDKKF president Arun Varode, Pune South India in-charge Devanga Karna Nagaraju said plans are afoot to make the SURNAS a vibrant centre.