Development is important to us: Non-resident voters make a point

Vijayawada: Prasad, a software employee who came all the way from Bengaluru to exercise his franchise in Vijayawada, observes that whatever party comes to power development of Andhra Pradesh is important. In a welcome development that augers well for the future of the state, thousands of people reached their native places in the state to cast their votes this time without fail and seen standing in queue lines right from 6.30 am, rain or shine. Like Prasad, after exercising their franchise hundreds of youngsters were seen waiting for bus at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Tuesday evening to reach their work stations in other cities.

With the overwhelming response from people, the polling percentage increased gradually and touched 9.05 per cent at 9 am, 23.10 per cent at 11 am, 40.26 per cent at 1 pm, 55.49 per cent at 3 pm, 68.04 per cent at 5 pm and reached nearly 83 per cent by the end of the day, including postal ballot.

The reasons for heavy turnout at polling stations during the first half which marked 55.49 per cent are said to be that people who came from other places prefer to exercise their franchise and return to their work place in other cities, to avoid soaring temperatures and to cast their vote as early as possible to prevent stealing of their votes by some others. Anti-incumbency mood is also said to be the reason for heavy turnout at polling stations in the first half.

However, the heavy turnout of people, especially women voters after 4 pm, which stood at more than 20 per cent polling, seems to play key role in election of candidate. It may be noted that the polling continued till midnight at some places. Violence, soaring temperature and heavy downpour at some places, failed to deter the voters from exercising their franchise who returned from polling stations only after casting their vote.

With the increase in poll percentage from 79.2 during 2019 to more than 82 per cent at present, both YSR Congress party and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance are claiming advantage in increased polling. While the YSRCP is pinning hopes on welfare schemes, the TDP feels anti-incumbency resulted in heavy turnout at polling booths right from morning.