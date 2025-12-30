Devotees including film and political fraternity flock to temples, amid Vaikuntha Ekadashi

In the Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, temples are experiencing an influx of devotees on the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. From the early hours, worshippers have gathered in large numbers to seek darshan of Lord Vishnu through the Uttar Dwara (northern gate).

At the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, the northern gate was opened early in the morning, welcoming a steady stream of devotees eager to pay their respects to Lord Venkateswara. Similar scenes unfolded at the Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple and the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, which also saw significant crowds.

The Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan ceremony commenced with grandeur at the Bhadrachalam Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, where numerous worshippers arrived for the Uttar Dwara darshan. Devotees were blessed with the sight of Lord Ramachandra Swamy on the Garuda vahana, Goddess Sita on the Gaja vahana, and Lakshmana Swamy on the Hanumantha vahana.

In the Visakhapatnam district, the Uttar Dwara darshan at the Simhachalam pilgrimage site began magnificently, with Lord Simhadri adorned as Vaikuntha Narayana. Aditi Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the temple's hereditary trustee Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, was the first to receive darshan, followed by public access to the deity. Notable figures including Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Government Whip P. Ganababu also had the opportunity to pay their respects.

Prominent personalities visiting Tirumala on this occasion included Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, film actor Chiranjeevi with his family, Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella, TTD board member Suchitra Ella, actor Nara Rohit and his wife, cricketer Tilak Varma, and film producer DVV Danayya.