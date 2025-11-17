Devotees throng Suryalanka Beach

Guntur: Thousandsof devotees thronged Suryalanka Beach for Karthika Vana Samaradhana along with their family members, relatives and friends because Sunday is convenient for employees and businessmen.

They took a holy dip in the sea and performed pujas and Abhishekams to Lord Siva on the seashore. Women lit the Karthika Deepams. Some of the women performed Vrathams. A large number of devotees went to Sri Bhavanarayana Temple and performed pujas. They had breakfast with their family members, relatives and friends.

They played games for recreation. Later, they had lunch. Generally, tourists from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh visit Suryalanka Beach on Saturday and Sunday for recreation. Devotee rush is more on the occasion of auspicious Karthika Masam and Sunday.

Children and youth played in the sea and on the sea shore also. Similarly, various associations conducted Karthika Vana Samaradhana near Trikoteswara Swamy Temple at Kotappakonda and near Amareswara Swamy Temple at Amaravati. The devotees took a holy bath in the river Krishna and visited Amareswara Swamy Temple at Amaravati. Later, they participated in the Karthika Vana Samaradhana programme.