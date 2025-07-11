Devotion marks Guru Poornima celebrations at Prasanthi Nilayam

Prasanthi Nilayam: Prasanthi Nilayam, the sacred abode of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, resonated with divine vibrations as thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate Guru Poornima, honoring the eternal Jagat Guru. The serene atmosphere was filled with reverence, devotion, and surrender, marking a day of profound spiritual significance. The celebrations began with soulful Guru Vandana bhajans by the Prasanthi Bhajan Group, each note steeped in love and devotion, creating an ambiance of peace and grace. The melodies elevated the hearts of all present, offering a sublime connection to the divine.

S S Naganand, trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, delivered an inspiring address, emphasising the transformative role of the Guru. He highlighted how even simple bhajans become powerful tools for inner growth under the guidance of a true Master, especially on the auspicious Guru Poornima, coinciding with Thursday (Guruvara).

Nimish Pandya, All India President of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, spoke on gratitude and surrender, drawing from the life of Sant Tukaram and Lord Vitthala. He described true devotion as accepting every moment as the Guru’s prasad, calling the Guru’s guidance the greatest assurance in life.A key highlight was the presence of Union minister for agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who distributed farming equipment to 100 farmers from Sri Sathya Sai district, promoting sustainable agriculture.

State health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav also attended, reflecting governmental support for rural development. In his address, Chouhan, a first-time visitor, expressed awe at the universal love permeating Prasanthi Nilayam.

He planted a Rudraksha sapling at Shanti Bhavan, symbolising his bond with Mother Earth.