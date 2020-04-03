 Top
DGP Gautam Sawang inspects Garikapadu check post, instructs officials not to allow anyone

Vijayawada: State Director General of police D Gautam Sawang along with other police officials inspected the Garikapadu check-post on Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway on Friday and asked the police to strictly implement lockdown and do not allow vehicles into Krishna district. He also enquired about the law and order and other details.

Earlier in the last week, the controversy erupted after the Hyderabad returnees were disallowed into the state citing strict orders from state chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and coronavirus outbreak. However, all the students and employees from Hyderabad who flocked to the borders were placed in quarantine.

In this backdrop, DGP Gautam Sawang has visited the check posts to inquire about the situation and ordered the police to enforce the lockdown strictly. While there a 12 fresh cases and a fatal case was reported on Friday. With this, the total number of coronavirus patients reached 161.

