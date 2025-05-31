Live
DGP offers prayers at Tirumala
Tirumala: Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Friday morning. On his arrival in front of Srivari temple, the priests and officials welcomed the DGP.
After the Lord’s darshan, TTD Addl EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presented Srivari Prasadam, Theertha Prasadams, and a laminated photo of the Lord to the DGP. The temple’s Vedic pundits blessed him with Vedic Hymns at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
CVSO V Harshavardhan Raju, temple Dy EO Lokanadham and others were present.
