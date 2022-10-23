Dharmana Prasada Rao participates in JAC round table, reiterates Visakha has all facilities to be capital

A JAC round table meeting was arranged in support of the three capitals. Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao attended this meeting and spoke at the meeting. Addressing on the ocassion, Dharmana expressed concern that injustice was done to Andhra Pradesh when the state bifurcation act was made and opined that if all areas had been developed in the past 75 years, the bifurcation movement would not have come and there would have been no loss to Andhra Pradesh now.



Dharmana claimed that despite Srikrishna Committee denied capital city with huge cost, Chandrababu proposed Amaravati as capital which requires lakhs of crores. He said Amaravati is the made capital out of Chandrababu's real estate brain and alleged that Chandrababu's close aides purchased the lands in Amaravati before the capital was announced.



He said Visakhapatnam has all the qualifications as an administrative capital. Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao alleged that Chandrababu has set up Narayana Committee and issued 3,940 secret GOs. Experts from various fields attended this program and demanded to make Visakhapatnam the capital of the state.