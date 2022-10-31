Dharmana Prasada Rao says past govt. ignored committee report on AP capital

Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that Chandrababu Naidu ignored the central government appointed committee in the wake of state bifurcation to decide on the capital of Andhra Pradesh. He said that despite the AP Bifurcation Act says that Hyderabad will be common capital for ten years, Chandrababu was vacated after two years when he was caught in the vote for note case.



Minister Dharmana addressed the conference at a meeting held in the name of 'Mana Rajadani Mana Visakha'. He recalled the central Committee's recommendations against the single capital for Andhra Pradesh and said that due to the political situation in Andhra, there has been a demand for decentralisation of administration.

Dharmana said that there is High Court at Cuttack and the administrative capital is at Bhubaneswar on Odisha state and opimed that many states are mulling for decentralisation of development. "Chandrababu is doing real estate business under the guise of Padayatra," Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said adding that 3,500 secret GOs were given for Amaravati capital during Babu's reign.