Dharmavaram: Interviews for Anganwadi workers held

Dharmavaram: RDO Mahesh said that interviews for Anganwadi workers and ayahs for Dharmavaram, Battalapalli and Chennai Kothapalli projects were concluded smoothly at the RDO office here on Thursday.

The RDO said that out of the total 161 applications received from three mandals, 69 were rejected by the CDPO. Interviews were conducted for 92 eligible Anganwadi workers and ayahs, of which 74 attended and 18 were absent. The report of the interviews was sent to the Collector’s office. The list of the selected candidates will be announced in the respective mandals as per the Collector’s orders, he added.

Dharmavaram CDPO Lakshmi, Chennai Kothapalli CDPO Kavitha and Bathalapalli CDPO Saraswathi participated in the interview.

