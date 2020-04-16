Diabetic, respiratory and hypertension patients more susceptible to death among Covidiants, a study in AP cases

Amaravati: The diabetic, respiratory problem patients are most vulnerable among those who suffer from the COVID19. At least 8 out of 14 deceased Covidiants in Andhra Pradesh, were suffering from the diabetic problem. It was one of the most common health issues among them.

At the same time, 7 persons suffered from respiratory problems like TB, COPD and others. Some of them have both diabetic and respiratory problems, before affected with the virus, according to the details provided by Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer.

On the other hand, two people suffered from heart and cardiac-related issues, apart from diabetic.

The doctors could not establish the previous health ailments of two deceased since they died within hours after admitting in the hospital. Other two persons exhibited hypertension before they affected with the virus.

The age-related factors also played a vital role in their deteriorated health conditions, according to the officials.

Two deceased were in the age group of 71 to 80, three persons were in the age group of 61 to 70, seven people were in the age group of 51 to 60 and the remaining two in the age group of 41 to 50. Two people died at the age of 45, including each one from Kurnool and Guntur districts and they were the youngest, while the oldest in the State was the 76-year-old doctor from Kurnool.

Among the 14 deaths, there were one woman and 13 male.

The other striking factor in the deaths is that both Krishna and Guntur districts witnessed the highest number. 4 people died from each Krishna and Guntur districts, 2 each from Anantapur, Kurnool and Nellore districts. Even though the Kurnool is second worst-hit district after the Guntur in COVID19 positive cases, the Krishna remained on the top in the death toll.