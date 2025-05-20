Diamond discovered after first rains in Kurnool’s Pattikonda

Pathikonda: The onset of the first pre-monsoon showers has brought more than just relief to farmers in Kurnool district, it has sparked a diamond hunt. A man working in his agricultural field near Tuggali mandal headquarters reportedly found a diamond, triggering widespread excitement and a rush to the fields across the Pattikonda region on Monday.

According to sources, the farmer stumbled upon the diamond while carrying out regular agricultural work following the light showers. The diamond was soon sold to a local trader for Rs. 1.5 lakh. The news of the find spread quickly, drawing villagers from surrounding areas into nearby fields in hopes of similar luck.

In Jonnagiri village of Tuggali mandal a region with a history of sporadic diamond discoveries — locals have launched an enthusiastic search for hidden treasures. With the softened soil making it easier to spot unusual stones, groups of people, including entire families, are now combing the lands from dawn to dusk.

Even children and infants are part of the search. Many families are seen bringing along food and basic provisions, prepared to spend hours in the open. Some parents are carrying toddlers in walkers, while older children assist in carefully scanning the ground. The sight of villagers enthusiastically digging through the soil reflects both the region’s enduring belief in nature’s hidden gifts and the hope for life-changing finds.

Experts, however, caution that while diamond discoveries have occurred in this region in the past, they are rare and unpredictable.

Despite this, the thrill of possible fortune continues to pull people into the fields, particularly after every spell of rain.

With agriculture just beginning for the season, and fields now bustling with both farming activity and gem-seeking villagers, the Pattikonda region is witnessing a unique blend of tradition and aspiration. For many, the first drops of rain have brought not only the promise of a good harvest, but also the dream of unexpected prosperity glittering beneath the earth.