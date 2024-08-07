DIG suspends CI, SI over Subbarayudu murder

Nandyal: The Kurnool range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Koya Praveen placed two police officials under suspension for negligence regarding murder of a 65-old-persons by his rivals on August 4 at Seetarampuram village under Mahanandi mandal. Pasupulety Pedda Subbarayudu was brutally hacked to death allegedly due to financial disputes.

Prior to the incident, Subbarayudu and his family members had sought police assistance to protect them from their rivals. The police personnel that include a sub-Inspector and constables reached the village immediately after receiving the information. But they are said to have ignored the movement of around 30 persons with lethal weapons, who later had attacked Subbarayudu.

The police personnel remained mute spectators despite the brutal murder taking place in their presence. It is learnt that the Mahanandi sub-inspector Nagendra Prasad and the police personnel were warned by the assailants that they would kill them if they try to thwart the attack. They did not act against the assailants fearing reprisals by the attackers.

The assailants after finishing their operation fled the spot. The incident, however, created a sensation across the state with the YSRCP alleging that TDP supporters had killed their activist. DIG Koya Praveen ordered the Nandyal SP Adiraj Singh Rana to submit a detailed report on the incident, which the SP did.

The DIG after going through the report has confirmed the negligence of Nandyal rural CI Siva Kumar Reddy and Mahanandi SI Nagendra Prasad and placed the duo under suspension.

SP Adiraj Singh Rana told The Hans India on Tuesday that suspension ordered have been served to the inspector and the sub-inspector.