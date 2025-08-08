Digital payments launched at AMC checkpoints

Rajamahendravaram: To curb illegal activities at Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) checkpoints, the state government has implemented robust measures to collect market fees digitally. This pilot project, a collaboration with SBI, aims to achieve 100% market fee collection with complete transparency.

The initiative was jointly launched at the Peravali check-post under the Nidadavole AMC in East Godavari district by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography, Kandula Durgesh, and District collector P Prasanthi on Thursday.

They launched a digital payment system using e-pass machines for transactions at market yards. This initiative, aimed at enhancing transparency and increasing revenue, will be implemented across the state in the coming days.

The Minister stated that all fees at market yard inspection centres will now be collected digitally with proper receipts. He said the coalition government believes this will prevent People’s money from being siphoned off and boost the income of market committees. The government is introducing digital systems through apps in various sectors to ensure transparency and simplify data collection.

The minister expressed his happiness that digital methods are being used for farmer welfare and agricultural development. He criticised the previous government for conducting a “huge scam” by allowing only cash transactions for liquor sales. He asserted that the current administration is putting an end to such practices and is committed to ensuring every activity is transparent.

Durgesh praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for undertaking revolutionary reforms in governance by adopting new technologies like AI and quantum technology. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those who misuse funds and that a plan would be formulated to recover the stolen money. The minister also commended Collector Prasanthi and the district administration for introducing the new digital payment system.

District collector Prasanthi said the new system would increase market yard revenue and help achieve 100% of collection targets. She added that it would put a stop to those who use fake receipts and misappropriate funds.