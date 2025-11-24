Display of ancient folk art forms mesmerise audience

Vijayawada: Under the distinguished patronage of Mummaneni Subba Rao Siddhartha Kalapeetham, the PB Siddhartha Auditorium transformed into a radiant galaxy of colours, rhythms, and ancient traditions on Saturday evening.

As artistes from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Manipur, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Assam stepped onto the stage, the hall resounded with an energy that transcended boundaries. The programme opened with a vibrant presentation by the School of Theatre Arts, Visakhapatnam, led by choreographer R Nagaraju Pattanaik. His troupe journeyed through a kaleidoscope of folk art forms, each segment more vivid and spirited than the one before, drawing thunderous applause.

The evening soared further when the Rhythm Dance Academy of West Bengal, under the expert direction of Amit Kaur and Rakesh Mukhi, illuminated the stage with their graceful Bengali folk numbers. Their energetic Chhattisgarhi, rhythmic Gujarati, and enchanting Assamese dances cast a spell so captivating that the audience watched with unblinking admiration.

Bringing the heartbeat of Odisha to life, the Tribal and Folk Art Centre from Odisha, with the refined choreography of Dr Alok Kumar Panda, presented powerful Sambalpuri tribal movements and rustic village dances. Artistes Bitija Senapati, Karishma Behera, Rita Dehara, Jyotirani Pattanaik, Swaparani Bohidar, Tanushree Mallik, and Haripriya Acharya transported the spectators to the ancient tribal landscapes of Odisha, where culture breathes in every step.

The Visakhapatnam dancers namely D Lakshmi Snehitha, N Joshitha, B Poojitha Chandana, Y Indira, B Geethika, B Anjali, and P Appalanaidu have presented the tribal and folk heritage of Andhra Pradesh with elegance and emotional depth. Adding further splendour, West Bengal’s performers Jyoti Bauri, Shreya Chandra, Kharatrika Roy, Priya Bid, and Prabonati Bauri captivated the hall with their charm, grace and magnetic stage presence.

Among the 19 mesmerising dance pieces, standout presentations are Mahabharat, Ganesha Vandana, Bihu (Bengal), Telugu Vaibhavam, Thalli Bharati Vandana, Jhumur (Visakhapatnam), and Maila Jada (Odisha), left indelible impressions, earning repeated applause and admiration. At the grand finale, BVS Prakash, General Secretary of Siddhartha Kalapeetham, honoured the artists with heartfelt appreciation.