Dissidence-riven YSRCP faces uphill task

Tirupati: The Puthalapattu Assembly constituency is going to witness a tough fight between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP. The constituency has five mandals, i.e. Irala, Puthalapattu, Thavanampalle, Bangarupalem, Yadamari and the total electors are 2,23,194.

Sunil Kumar who was appointed as YSRCP Puthalapattu Assembly co-coordinator is facing dissent from his own party men which became evident when he visited Kanipakam. After his appointment as co-ordinator, Sunil Kumar held a party meeting in the Irala mandal, where not many leaders and activists participated. Even many leaders from other mandals also openly expressed their dissent against Sunil Kumar.

It may be noted that the YSRCP had appointed Sunil Kumar who won in 2014 elections ignoring the present MLA M S Babu, following complaints against him. However, sources said that the party will field Sunil Kumar against TDP candidate.

Meanwhile, the TDP which could not win Puthalapattu since 2009, the year in which the constituency was formed, is making renewed efforts to win the seat this time.

Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu who is from Chittoor district and well aware of the prevailing political conditions in Puthalpattu, brought in a new face, journalist-turned-politician Dr K Murali Mohan and appointed him as Puthalapattu in-charge.

Mohan, though new to politics, is a local person who has good contacts with the people from different walks of life and had succeeded in having good coordination with party leaders and activists.

Mohan has adopted a novel way of campaign attracting public attention and is trying to reach out more and more people, particularly the youth, taking advantage of the differences among the ruling party leaders. He is successfully using the anti-incumbency factor to his advantage. He also met former minister Galla Aruna Kumari and her husband Galla Ramachandra Naidu and sought their support.