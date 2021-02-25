District Collector Imtiaz launches vaccination drive; host of cops take jab

Machilipatnam: Covid-19 vaccination programme launched in Machilipatnam on Wednesday for the police personnel working in Krishna district.

Several hundred police personnel including the senior officers took the vaccination shots at the police welfare hospital on the first day. Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz inaugurated Covid-19 vaccination drive in Machilipatnam in the presence of the Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu.

Due to panchayat election in the State, the police officials had deferred the vaccination programme to the police staff and started after the completion of panchayat polls.

The Police Department in coordination with the Medical and Health department made arrangements for the vaccination in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the Central government has launched the Covid-19 vaccination across the country after conducting many tests and made it clear the vaccine is very safe. He said that the police personnel can take the vaccination without hesitation. He said that February 25 is the last date to take the vaccination shots to the health workers in Krishna district. Referring to the vaccination to the people above 50 years of age, the collector said that arrangements are underway to launch the vaccination next month. People who registered their names in the app will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine.

Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu said that the police bravely attended the Covid-19 duties during the lockdown. He said that the vaccination to the police started in the district on Wednesday and appealed to the police working in the district to take the shots. District Medical and Health officer Dr M Suhasini said that the district Collector Md Imtiaz and other officers had taken the vaccination and appealed to the people to come forward to take the shots.

Additional SP Mallik Garg, Additional SP Satyanarayana, Bandar RDO Khaja Vali, DSPs and others attended the vaccination programme.