District Sub Committee meeting in Maternal and Infant Mortality held

In the District Sub-Committee meeting on Maternal and Infant Mortality for November-December 2023, several cases of maternal and infant deaths were discussed. There were a total of 12 sudden deaths, with 6 occurring in November and 6 in December.





The deaths were reported from various primary health centers (PHCs) in the district.

The specific details of the deaths are as follows:

- P.H.C. Gandlapenta: 2 deaths

- Ph.C. Kanaganapalli: 3 deaths

- Ph.C. Amadaguru: 1 death

- Ph.C. Mudigubba: 1 death

- U.P.H.C. Enumula Palli: 1 death

- Ph.C. Puttaparthi: 2 deaths

- Ph.C. Darshinamala: 1 death

- Ph.C. Peddamanthur: 1 death

- PHC NSGATE: 1 death

The District Medical Health Officer, Dr. S.V. Krishna Reddy, along with the medical officers and health staff from the respective PHCs, conducted a thorough examination and review of each case. Suggestions and advice were provided to prevent similar incidents in the future. Dr. S.V. Krishna Reddy emphasized the importance of saving both the mother and child during childbirth and preventing any deaths.

The meeting was attended by various healthcare professionals, including District Immunization Officer Dr. D. Krishnaiah, Deputy DMHO Dr. Selvia Solomon, Pediatrician Dr. Venkatesh, Gynecologist Dr. Pavani, D.P.H.N.O. Veeramma, CDPO Gayatri, H.E. Chandra Naik, and 108 emergency services representative Abdul Hussain. Additionally, medical officers, supervisory staff, health workers, hope workers, Angan Wadi workers, and others also participated in the program.