 IPL 2024: Tickets for playoffs available from May 14

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the sale of tickets for the playoffs stage of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Qualifier 1, to be played between the first and second placed teams on the points table, will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 while the Eliminator, to be played between the third and fourth placed team, will be played on May 22 at the same venue.

The Qualifier 2, which will be played between the winner of the Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1, will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24.

The final will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26.

The online sales of the tickets for both the Qualifiers, the Eliminator and the Final can be bought from the official IPL website, Paytm App, Paytm Insider App and Insider website.

RuPay card holders can avail an exclusive window to purchase the tickets for both the Qualifiers and the Eliminator on May 14, from 1800 hrs IST. The non-exclusive ticket sales for both the Qualifiers and the Eliminator will start on May 15.

Similarly, RuPay card holders can buy the tickets for the IPL 2024 final on May 20 while the non-exclusive ticket sales commence on May 21. The ticket window opens at 1800 hrs IST online.

Only Kolkata Knight Riders have confirmed their place in the IPL 2024 playoffs with Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in the fray.

While one win will cement Rajasthan Royals’ place, CSK and SRH are the next two teams to have a favourable path to progress. RCB, LSG and DC’s hopes hang on a thin thread.