10 lakh residents in Surat to face water shortage on May 15 due to maintenance work
Surat : Over 10 lakh people in Surat will face a water shortage on Wednesday due to Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) maintenance operations in collaboration with the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).
The scheduled work will affect key areas, including Sarthana, Udhana, and Varachha zones, with additional disruptions in parts of the Limbayat zone.
Officials shared that the water supply interruption is necessary to address urgent issues, including repairing a leaking main pipeline that channels raw water to the treatment facilities.
To facilitate the repair works safely and effectively, DGVCL will shut down its feeder from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In light of these disruptions and the ongoing heatwave that has seen temperatures soar above 41 degrees Celsius, SMC has appealed to the residents to conserve water. The city's authorities are urging citizens to store at least a day's water supply to mitigate the cut's impact.
Additionally, residents are advised to use water sparingly during this period of reduced supply.