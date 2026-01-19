Divine temple vibes reverberate at home!

Visakhapatnam: The twilight has just set in, painting the horizon with last rays of soft crimson.

Combined with artificial lights that buzzed back to life, the illumination gets all the more accentuated.

The soft lighting serves as a perfect backdrop as devotees offer prayers at the vast portico of the most frequented Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

However, it is not a scene that unfolds at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams but at the residence of Mangipudi Srinivasa Subramanya Sharma, working as general manager (Civil) ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel (AM/NS) at HB Colony in Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam.

His house exudes ‘temple vibes’ as an L-shaped wall, stretching up to 8-ft height and 15-ft wide, in his living room is painted with the temple theme by Visakhapatnam-based artist Pothina Venkata Hanumanthu.

Along with the temple portico, the painting also includes waterfalls trickling down the ghat road of Tirumala, ‘pushkarini’, Gali Gopuram, among other elements. “Not many people would be blessed with darshan of Lord Venkateswara even if they visit Tirumala.

The painting on the wall is a compilation of our past experiences, frequent visits to the temple and memories associated with my late wife M Srilakshmi,” shares Mangipudi Srinivasa Subramanya Sharma with The Hans India.

He says that whenever he looks at the wall, memories of Tirumala overwhelm him.

“For generations, we have been the devotees of Lord Venkateswara. My wife was very fond of the temple at Tirumala. The theme depicted on the wall is very much close to my heart,” he mentions.

Based on the references shared by the resident, it took 11 days for artist Hanumanthu and his team to infuse life into the theme.

“Impressed by my artworks showcased on my Insta account (pvhanumanthu_art), the client approached me for the temple theme. With references shared, we (team) tried to work on it ensuring that it is pretty much close to reality,” says Hanumanthu, who is very specific about the background lighting, colouring and highlighting the perspective of the art along with other details.

In a short span of time, the video of the temple painting went viral on social media platforms. As appreciation continues to pour in from various quarters, Hanumanthu says that he is quite content with the outcome of the artwork which he considers as a ‘divine experience’.