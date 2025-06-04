Live
- City police expands jurisdiction with addition of three stations
- Minister declines honorary doctorate
- Nadda urges students to focus on mental health to improve quality of life
- Massive industrial boost for North Karnataka: Rs 600-cr machinery unit in Dharwad to provide 800 jobs
- Govt school abandoned by students: Teacher’s feud, poor conditions drive parents away
- Law and order collapsing in coast under Cong rule, warns BJP chief
- ‘Poetica’ celebrates over 125 Konkani poems at the scenic Bajpe
- AP inter supplementary exam results expected soon
- RCB Victory Parade: Bengaluru Set to Celebrate Historic IPL 2025 Triumph
- Second phase of Ram temple’s consecration ceremony begins
DMHO attends ASHA review meeting at UPHC
An ASHA review meeting was conducted at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Erraburuzu, in Kurnool on Tuesday. The meeting was graced by the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO)
Kurnool: An ASHA review meeting was conducted at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Erraburuzu, in Kurnool on Tuesday. The meeting was graced by the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Dr Shantikala, who addressed the gathering and reviewed various key agenda points concerning the ASHA workers and public health programs.
Speaking on the occasion, she noted that ASHA workers must ensure timely and accurate uploading of eligible couple services, iron and Vitamin-A supplement distribution, and newborn care details on the ASHA mobile app as part of the ASHA Day agenda.
Awareness must be actively promoted regarding seasonal diseases such as malaria, dengue, and diarrhea to ensure early prevention and control. Pregnant women should be educated about the Kilkari voice message service, which provides vital maternal and child health information from the 4th month of pregnancy until the child reaches one year of age. These messages are delivered from the number 01244451660.
Public awareness should be raised about the availability of free health services at Urban Health Centres. Citizens should be encouraged to bring their Aadhaar number and phone number when availing OPD services.
The ongoing survey related to non-communicable diseases under the NCD 3.0 programme must be completed at the earliest.
The session served as a crucial platform to strengthen grassroots health initiatives and reinforce the role of ASHA workers in improving community health outcomes.