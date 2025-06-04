DMHO attends ASHA review meeting at UPHC

Kurnool: An ASHA review meeting was conducted at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Erraburuzu, in Kurnool on Tuesday. The meeting was graced by the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Dr Shantikala, who addressed the gathering and reviewed various key agenda points concerning the ASHA workers and public health programs.

Speaking on the occasion, she noted that ASHA workers must ensure timely and accurate uploading of eligible couple services, iron and Vitamin-A supplement distribution, and newborn care details on the ASHA mobile app as part of the ASHA Day agenda.

Awareness must be actively promoted regarding seasonal diseases such as malaria, dengue, and diarrhea to ensure early prevention and control. Pregnant women should be educated about the Kilkari voice message service, which provides vital maternal and child health information from the 4th month of pregnancy until the child reaches one year of age. These messages are delivered from the number 01244451660.

Public awareness should be raised about the availability of free health services at Urban Health Centres. Citizens should be encouraged to bring their Aadhaar number and phone number when availing OPD services.

The ongoing survey related to non-communicable diseases under the NCD 3.0 programme must be completed at the earliest.

The session served as a crucial platform to strengthen grassroots health initiatives and reinforce the role of ASHA workers in improving community health outcomes.