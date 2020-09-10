Don't evict people without providing basic amenities : Bolisetty Satyanarayana

Kadapa: Jana Sena party state general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana has alleged that the government is treating people worse than cattle.

Addressing a press conference along with party senior leader P V S Murthy and Rayalaseema parliamentary joint secretary Sunkara Srinivas after visiting Tallapeoddaturu here on Wednesday, Satyanarayana said that it is unfortunate the government forcibly evicting people without providing proper facilities and compensation under the R&R package.

He also blamed Collector Ch Harikiran for allegedly threatening displaced families that the government will release water into the village if they did not evict.

The JSP leader warned of intensifying the agitation against the administration if they did not take proper measures for displaced families.