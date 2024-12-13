Double valve replacement surgery performed successfully in Kurnool GGH

Kurnool : Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS) surgeon Dr C Prabhakar Reddy said a double valve replacement through MICS was performed successfully at Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH). Dr Prabhakar Reddy said that the double valve replacement through MICS is a critical bypass surgery, which was successfully performed on a 31-year-old man on Wednesday.

The CTVS surgeon speaking to The Hans India on Thursday said that Giddaiah of Munagala village of Gudur mandal in the district has been suffering with double value (Mitral and Aortic valves) problem in heart.

In fact, both valves have been damaged and need replacement at once in one go, which is critical.

The surgery costs around Rs 2 lakh and is covered under NTR Arogya Seva. Since the patient do not have Aarogya Seva card and poor, he applied for CMRF, which was approved.

On Wednesday, the operation was successfully performed through MICS procedure instead of cutting the bone. It took nearly 7 hours to complete the operation.

Stating that this is second such operation in his service, Dr Prabhakar Reddy said this type of operation was performed three years ago.