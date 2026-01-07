Passing out parade at INS Chilka tomorrow

New Delhi: The passing out parade of a batch of nearly 2,700 trainees, including 2,100 Agniveers at INS Chilka, is scheduled to be held on January 8, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. Of these 2,100 Agniveers, more than 110 are women, it said. The passing out parade stands as a testament to the Indian Navy’s emphasis on training as the bedrock of a professional fighting force.

“The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 02/25 batch of trainees is scheduled to be held at INS Chilka on January 8. The POP marks the successful culmination of 16 weeks of rigorous ab initio training which prepares them to meet the challenges of modern day naval operations,” the ministry said.

This event signifies a key milestone as the Agniveers embark on their journey of service to the nation. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will be the chief guest and review the post-sunset ceremony.

The momentous occasion will also be witnessed by the proud families of the passing-out trainees, along with distinguished veterans and eminent sports personalities.

“INS Chilka continues to play a pivotal role in transforming raw recruits into intrepid sailors, instilling discipline, resilience and professional competence required to serve onboard advanced Naval platforms,” it said.

“The chief guest will also preside over the valedictory function, present awards and trophies to meritorious trainees and the Champion Division,” the ministry said.