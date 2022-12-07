Dr B R Ambedkar's services to nation recalled

Kurnool: District Congress Committee (DCC) president M Sudhakar Babu said that Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar has scripted the Constitution of the country, which is one of the biggest democracies in the world.

To change the fate of the downtrodden communities and to render justice to the people of all sections, he has drafted the Constitution. Babasaheb worked hard to root out untouchability from society.

Sudhakar Babu and other Congress leaders paid floral tributes to Babasaheb on Tuesday on the occasion of his 66th death anniversary at a meeting organised at the party office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar Babu said that Dr Ambedkar was a social reformer, an advocate, politician and an economist. He also held the post of Law Minister of the country. The Constitution drafted by Babasaheb was a role model to other nations, he said.

Ambedkar had put in relentless efforts for uplif of the downtrodden communities. Similarly, the leaders of various organisations have also paid floral tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar by garlanding the statues across the both districts, Kurnool and Nandyal. The leaders called upon the people to be inspired by his life and strive to contribute for the progress of society.