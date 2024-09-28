  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao donates Rs 1 cr to CMRF

Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao donates Rs 1 cr to CMRF
x
Highlights

Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, the founder and chairman of GSL Medical College and General Hospital, GSL Healthcare, and GSL Health Educational Institutions in Rajanagaram and Rajahmundry, has donated Rs one crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Rajamahendravaram: Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, the founder and chairman of GSL Medical College and General Hospital, GSL Healthcare, and GSL Health Educational Institutions in Rajanagaram and Rajahmundry, has donated Rs one crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

He presented the cheque to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his office at the Secretariat on Friday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick