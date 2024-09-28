Live
Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao donates Rs 1 cr to CMRF
Rajamahendravaram: Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, the founder and chairman of GSL Medical College and General Hospital, GSL Healthcare, and GSL Health Educational Institutions in Rajanagaram and Rajahmundry, has donated Rs one crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).
He presented the cheque to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his office at the Secretariat on Friday.
