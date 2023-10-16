Dr Karri Rama Reddy gets PhD in Yoga Therapy

Rajamahendravaram: Renowned psychiatrist and Dr BC Roy National Awardee Dr Karri Rama Reddy completed his Ph D in Yoga Therapy. He informed that he did a part-time Ph D in a four-year yoga therapy course at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Pondicherry). Although it is a Private Deemed university, it is running with high standards with NAAC A++ grade.

Dr Rama Reddy has already achieved world records with different degrees and higher educational qualifications. So far, he has obtained more than 33 degrees in different fields. He has already done his Ph D in Education, and Law and has recently done his Ph D in Yoga Therapy.

Dr Rama Reddy said that the thesis has been accepted, the public viva has been answered effectively and a certificate has been received from the university as a Ph D in Yoga Therapy. He became the first person to get a Ph D in this subject from this university.

Although there are diploma courses and PG courses in yoga therapy, there are no Ph D courses anywhere else, he added.

Dr Rama Reddy said that Dr Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Director of the Institute of Salutogenesis and Complementary Medicine at Balaji Vidyapeeth University, acted as his guide, Dr Meena Ramanathan, Principal of the School of Yoga Therapy,and Dr Mopidevi Vijay Gopal, Professor of Psychiatry at GSL Medical College acted as co-guides.

Head of GSL Medical Institutions Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao, Yogacharya Patanjali Srinivas, Bharat Vikas Parishad State leader PVS Krishna Rao and others felicitated Dr Rama Reddy.