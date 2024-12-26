DRM pats Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar recipient

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Manoj Kumar Sahoo commended N Hari Priya, chief com-mercial inspector, for being awarded the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar by Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw at the 69th Railway Week function held in New Delhi.

Hari Priya was recognised for her leadership in implementing innovative ticket-checking initiatives in the Waltair Division. Her efforts played a pivotal role in the division’s record-breaking earnings of Rs.28.46 crore in the financial year 2023-24. Notably, she was instrumental in deploying body-worn cameras and handheld terminals, setting new benchmarks for excellence and commitment in railway services.

Along with Hari Priya, the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar was presented to two more employees of East Coast Railway. They include Pradeep Kumar Jha, protocol officer and Suprabhat Mitra, technician grade-2, in recognition of their exemplary service.

Manoj Kumar Sahoo said that the awards serve as a platform to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and exceptional contributions of railway personnel in enhancing the efficiency, safety, and passenger-friendliness of Indian Railways.

He praised Hari Priya for her unwavering devotion and commitment to her duties, urging her to continue her work with the same enthusiasm and dedication.

Additionally, ECoR was jointly awarded the prestigious Electrical Engineering Efficiency Shield for 2024 by the Ministry of Railways.