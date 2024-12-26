Live
- KTR Condemns Arrest of Errolla Srinivas, Calls it an Unjust Act
- Meeting of Film Industry Leaders with CM Revanth Reddy
- Heavy Rush of Devotees at Tirumala Temple
- Belagavi meet is Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention
- Four Karnataka soldiers martyred in J&K Army vehicle accident
- Madhya Pradesh to translocate 14 tigers to Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha
- Shiva Rajkumar gets cancerous bladder removed in US
- Modi: Ambedkar's vision neglected by Congress
- With holiday mood on a high, hotel room demand peaks in Hampi
- Vajpayee’s statue unveiled in Berhampur
Just In
DRM pats Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar recipient
- Hari Priya was recognised for her leadership in implementing innovative ticket-checking initiatives
- Along with her, the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar was presented to two more employees of ECoR
Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Manoj Kumar Sahoo commended N Hari Priya, chief com-mercial inspector, for being awarded the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar by Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw at the 69th Railway Week function held in New Delhi.
Hari Priya was recognised for her leadership in implementing innovative ticket-checking initiatives in the Waltair Division. Her efforts played a pivotal role in the division’s record-breaking earnings of Rs.28.46 crore in the financial year 2023-24. Notably, she was instrumental in deploying body-worn cameras and handheld terminals, setting new benchmarks for excellence and commitment in railway services.
Along with Hari Priya, the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar was presented to two more employees of East Coast Railway. They include Pradeep Kumar Jha, protocol officer and Suprabhat Mitra, technician grade-2, in recognition of their exemplary service.
Manoj Kumar Sahoo said that the awards serve as a platform to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and exceptional contributions of railway personnel in enhancing the efficiency, safety, and passenger-friendliness of Indian Railways.
He praised Hari Priya for her unwavering devotion and commitment to her duties, urging her to continue her work with the same enthusiasm and dedication.
Additionally, ECoR was jointly awarded the prestigious Electrical Engineering Efficiency Shield for 2024 by the Ministry of Railways.