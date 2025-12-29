From Kombucha to Panna Cotta: Three Cranberry Drinks for the Holidays

Bengaluru: Christmas and New Year celebrations are the perfect time to serve drinks that feel festive, refreshing, and indulgent. Cranberries, with their vibrant colour and naturally tangy flavour, bring a seasonal charm to both celebratory and nourishing beverages. From elegant dessert-style serves to light, refreshing drinks and wholesome blends, cranberry-based drinks fit beautifully into holiday menus.

Below are three cranberry drink recipes ideal for Christmas and New Year, shared exactly with their original ingredients and methods.

1. Cranberry Panacotta

Ingredients

• US Cranberry juice 1 cup

• Fresh cream 250 ml

• Sugar 100 gm

• Gelatin 20 gm

• Dried cranberries for garnish few

Method

• In a saucepan or deep pan take cranberry juice and sugar. Heat it on moderate flame and add gelatin. Strain and cool it down.

• In another pan heat cream with sugar. Ensure sugar is mixed well and then add gelatin. Strain it and cool it down.

• Take a glass and first add cranberry mix and set it in the refrigerator.

• Top it up with cream mix and repeat the process for one more time.

• Set it in a chiller, garnish with cranberries and serve chilled.

2. Cranberry Kombucha

Ingredients

• Kombucha base or mother 5 liters

• US Cranberry 80 gm

• Fresh mint a bit

Method

• Get chilled kombucha base.

• Pour it into chilled serving glasses.

• Add cranberries and mint.

• Serve.

3. Cranberry Raspberry Smoothie

Ingredients

• 3.5 oz dried cranberries

• 1 1 3 cup cranberry juice

• 1 organic lime

• 5 oz fresh raspberries

• Alternative frozen raspberries defrosted

• 5 oz kefir

• 2 packets of vanilla sugar

• Melissa or mint for decoration

Method

Cook cranberries and cranberry juice for 4 to 5 minutes without lid. Cover and leave to cool overnight.

Wash lime, grate off peel and press out juice. Press raspberries through a sieve.

Add cranberries with liquid, lime peel and juice, raspberry puree, kefir and vanilla sugar into a mixer and blend well on the highest level.

Pour into glasses and serve decorated with melissa or mint.