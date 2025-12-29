District-Level INSPIRE Science Exhibition Inaugurated in Nagar Kurnool

Nagar Kurnool: The District-Level INSPIRE Bala Vaigyanik Exhibition, organized under the aegis of the Nagar Kurnool District Education Department, was inaugurated with grandeur on Monday. District Collector Badavath Santhosh attended the programme as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the exhibition by lighting the ceremonial lamp, along with District Education Officer (DEO) Ramesh Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, District Collector Badavath Santhosh said that science exhibitions serve as excellent platforms for new innovations and creative thinking. He advised students to focus on innovative ideas from an early age and grow in the field of science and technology. He noted that rapid changes are taking place in the technological sector and emphasized the need for students to sharpen their thinking in line with these developments.

The Collector stated that science represents truth and helps in understanding the realities hidden in nature. He remarked that by adopting scientific thinking, students can progress successfully in life. Citing advancements in technology, he said that today people are able to travel to different countries in a very short time due to scientific and technological development. He urged students to develop a strong interest in science and understand every concept with a research-oriented mindset.

He further observed that solutions to many of today’s societal problems are possible only through science, supported by creativity and innovation. Through new inventions, development takes place step by step in every field, he said. As the world is rapidly moving towards modern technology, he advised students to thoroughly study every aspect of science. The Collector also instructed officials to ensure smooth conduct of the three-day exhibition without any inconvenience.

Later, the Collector visited the exhibition stalls, examined the exhibits prepared by students, and interacted with them by asking questions related to their projects. Officials informed that a total of 360 exhibits, including 93 INSPIRE projects, are being showcased at the district-level science fair.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO Ramesh Kumar and District Science Officer Rajashekar Rao explained the various science-related programmes being conducted in schools to encourage scientific temperament among students. They highlighted that students from Nagar Kurnool district have participated and demonstrated excellence at state, national, and international level science exhibitions.

They also mentioned that a student, Gagan Chandu from Balmur School, received the Young Scientist Award. The DEO emphasized that science teachers should adopt teaching methods aligned with students’ thinking abilities and ensure that students gain a complete understanding of concepts developed by scientists. He stressed the importance of teachers’ efforts in nurturing scientific curiosity among students.

Education department officials praised the continuous efforts of District Collector Badavath Santhosh towards the development of education in the district and expressed gratitude for his constant support to the education sector.

As part of the “Master Mind” programme, students successfully identified the word “U-Turn” written by the Collector without seeing it, showcasing their mental skills. Cultural programmes presented by students from KGBV Taduru, KGBV Pedda Kothapalli, and KK Reddy School captivated the audience.

The programme was attended by District Science Officer Rajashekar Rao, Nodal Officer Kurumaiah, AC Rajashekar Rao, District Sectoral Officers Kiran Kumar, Venkateshwarlu, Venkaiah, Nooruddin, Sharafuddin, Shobharani, Narasimha, Srinivas Reddy, Mandal Education Officers, leaders of various teachers’ associations, private school managements, headmasters, teachers, committee members, students, and guide teachers.