Drunk man kills wife

Kolimigundla (Nandyal district): A man, in an inebriated condition, has killed his wife on Sunday at Kanakadri Palle village under Kolimigundla police station limits. The deceased was identified as Vadde Sugunamma (53) and the accused as Vadde Ramana (55). CI C Gopinath Reddy said that accused Vadde Ramana works as a daily labourer and addicted to bad vices. He used to harass his wife for money and there were frequent quarrels between them over this. On Saturday night, Ramana came home in inebriated state and picked up quarrel with his wife over a petty issue. After some time, they were slept. But, Ramana couldn’t control his anger and attacked his wife with a weapon in the early hours on Sunday. Sugunamma died on the spot and Ramana fled from scene immediately.

After waking up, family members were shocked to see Sugunamma dead and immediately informed police. Police shifted the body to Nandyal government general hospital for postmortem.

Following a complaint from the deceased family members, police filed a case and took up investigation. Accused Ramana is yet to be arrested, who is at large, the CI informed.