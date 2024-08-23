Dy CM moots action plan for industrial safety

Vijayawada: Voicing concern over recurring industrial accidents, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced that an action plan for industrial safety in the state would be prepared in the next three months.

He termed ‘unfortunate’ the reactor blast at a pharma company at Atchutapuram near Visakhapatnam which claimed 17 lives and left many others injured.

The Deputy CM told media persons that negligence by the company management appears to have led to the disaster.

Pawan Kalyan, who holds the portfolios of environment and forests, panchayat raj and rural development, science and technology, and rural water supply, mentioned that while pollution control comes under him, industrial safety comes under another department.

The Jana Sena Party chief recalled that on many occasions, he called for safety audits in industries. He announced that he would hold a special meeting on industrial safety in Visakhapatnam next month.

“Some accident is happening every week. Expressing condolences and paying compensation is not the solution,” he said while stressing the need to put in place measures for industrial safety.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan spoke to officials about who is responsible for the reactor blast at Escientia Advance Sciences at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone. It was noted that the director of factories, labour and fire departments and the Central government’s Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation look after safety in such plants while the Pollution Control Board only monitors adherence to rules.

The officials also told the Deputy Chief Minister that the company has two owners, who have differences between themselves.