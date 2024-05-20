DYFI condemns conducting summer workshops

Live
Kadapa: DYFI district president Mudiam Chinni and secretary Veeranala Shivakumar have condemned the actions of Chaitanya and Narayana Educational Institutions for conducting workshops for private teachers during summer vacation, which officially extends until June 12. According to DYFI leaders, these institutions have been holding classes on the outskirts of Kadapa city, forcing private teachers to attend under the threat of not being retained for the next academic year if they refuse.
The duo on Sunday termed this as harassment and a clear violation of government regulations. They criticised lack of enforcement from education department officials, despite the issuance of a circular prohibiting such activities. The DYFI leaders have demanded immediate action against Chaitanya and Narayana Educational Institutions for their non-compliance with government rules and for the undue pressure being placed on private teachers.