DYFI demands justice for constable post aspirants

Vijayawada : The members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India staged a protest demonstration at Dharna Chowk here and demanding justice to the police constable post aspirants who secured eligibility in the preliminary examination. They warned to launch agitation across the state to achieve their demand.

DYFI state secretary G Ramanna recalled that the state government issued notification for 6,100 police constable posts on November 28, 2022 and 4,59,182 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination and 95,208 were declared eligible.

However, due to the MLC elections and judicial cases, the physical events were postponed. Now, the candidates were asked not to attend the physical tests as they are age barred which is gross unjust. He demanded immediate filling up of 20,000 posts vacant in the police department.

DYFI state president Y Ramu said that it was the government which did not conduct physical tests and now it is making the unemployed scapegoats. The government has been virtually playing havoc with the lives of the unemployed youth. The DYFI demanded ex gratia to the three candidates who died during the physical tests.

DYFI district president P Krishna and secretary N Nageswara Rao, district leaders Suresh, police constable post aspirants Rajkumar, Rajiv, Anita, Malli and others participated.