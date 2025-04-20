e-waste recycling essential for sustainable living: Minister Bharath

Kurnool: Industries and Commerce Minister TG Bharath announced that the state government is initiating steps to establish e-waste recycling plants in every erstwhile district of the state.

Highlighting the growing dependency on electronic gadgets in today’s modern world, the Minister emphasized that while these products are essential, they pose serious risks to human health and the environment if not properly managed. He stressed that sustainable living is possible only through the effective recycling and reuse of e-waste.

Minister Bharath made these remarks while participating in a special awareness program on e-waste recycling (E-Check), held as part of the Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra campaign on Saturday.

The Minister inspected stalls showcasing various types of e-waste and later conducted a meeting with sanitation inspectors and secretaries. He unveiled e-waste awareness posters and administered a pledge to the gathered staff.

A mobile e-waste collection vehicle was flagged off, followed by the launch of the E-Check Green Walk Rally. Additionally, saplings were planted at the KC Canal Pocket Park in Ashok Nagar as part of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister revealed that discussions were recently held in Amaravati with a company for setting up e-waste plants in each district.

These plants, he noted, would not only address environmental concerns but also generate revenue. Until these facilities are operational, he urged citizens to deposit their e-waste at designated Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) centers.

Minister Bharath further stated that the government’s Vision-2047 roadmap is being designed and implemented to reflect the aspirations and needs of the public. He called upon citizens, voluntary organizations, corporators, officials, and community leaders to raise awareness and work collectively to prevent the hazardous impact of e-waste on humanity and the environment. Improper disposal of waste into canals and rivers, he warned, will have adverse effects on public health.

He also criticized the previous government for imposing a waste tax, which the current coalition government has revoked. He affirmed that focused targets are now being implemented to improve sanitation across urban areas.

Efforts are also underway to secure state and central funds for development projects, including increasing green cover and promoting sports infrastructure.

Joint Collector B Navya described the Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra campaign as a flagship initiative of the state government, with a new environmental theme introduced on the third Saturday of every month. She pointed out the rising challenges posed by e-waste, chemicals, and plastics and stressed the importance of finding sustainable alternatives.

The event, presided over by Commissioner S Ravindra Babu, took place at the Municipal Council Hall in SBI Employees’ Colony. Joint Collector B Navya also attended the program. Health Officer Dr K Vishweshwar Reddy, Sanitation supervising officer Nagaraju, Municipal Engineers Satyanarayana and Seshashai, TPRO Venkatalakshmi, and others participated.