ECI releases final electoral rolls

Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India released the final copy of electoral rolls today. As per the list, the total number of voters in AP is 4,08,07,256, of which 4,07,39,82 are general voters and 67,434 service voters. Of the total voters, male voters are 2,00,74,322, female voters 2,07,29,452 and of third gender 3,482.

Giving details of finalist list, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said that the ECI has taken several measures to enhance the integrity and purity of the electoral rolls.

A detailed exercise has been taken up to cross check the credibility of the exercises done by the district election authorities. In case of bulk registrations of voters at some places, he said 70 FIRs were filed against those who filed false Form-7 applications against eligible voters.

The CEO said there are apprehensions that the voters who have exercised their franchise in the neighbouring states during the recently concluded elections may enrol their names in Andhra Pradesh and duplicate votes across Andhra and neighbouring states. “Strict instructions have been issued to all the district election officers to take necessary action for field verification of all such cases. In case of false information or declaration filed by any applicant, penal action will be taken against such persons,” he said.

Meena requested the electors to check their names and polling stations in the final roll published on Monday online by visiting website https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ and in voter helpline app/voters.eci.gov.in after registering.

In case they don’t find their name, they can still file Form-6 for inclusion as the ECI will ensure that all eligible voters to have opportunity to enrol.