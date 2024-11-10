Educate people to prevent cyber frauds, students told

Tirupati : As part of the week-long awareness programmeon cybercrime, Puttur police conducted an awareness meeting for the students of Siddartha Engineering College to explain the precautionary methods to be followed to avoid cyber frauds.

Puttur DSP Ravi Kumar said everyone should be aware of the techniques to avoid falling prey to the criminals in the wake of increasing cybercrimes all over the world. To get easy money many unscrupulous elements are misusing information technology to cheat people. He suggested people to be careful with banks or financial institutions and offices, who seek their personal information,and never share bank passwords etc.Students also told not to answer calls from unknown people, who offer jobs, as they will call only to collect information.

He said in India alsocybercrimes have increased many times and in Maharashtra alone, every year about one lakh cybercrime incidents were reported. The DSP sought the students to educate themselves and also others on cyber frauds. This will help people in not losing their money and also from mental tension.

For the sake of the people, police set up a WhatsApp helpline which should be used for complaining to police on cybercrimes.

A mobile hunt helpline was also introduced to trace stolen mobiles, DSP Ravi Kumar said and requested pilgrims to use it in case they lose their mobiles while visiting Tirumala. Police will investigate and recover the stolen mobiles and will send them to the police station concerned and from there they can collect.

Cybercrime expert IL Narasimha Rao said students should avoid too many Apps and also should be careful while downloading any App or accessing any websites. In case of any online cheating or loss of money they should immediately approach the police for detection, he suggested.

CIs Surendra Naidu and Raveendra, SI Venkateswarlu, Cyber lab staff, Siddartha Engineering College Principal Chandra Sekhar, HOD Mallika, Prof MP Kumar and students were present.