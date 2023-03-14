Education dept chalks out unique plan for Class X exams

Kurnool: Additional Project Coordinator (APCO) of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Dr K Venu Gopal said that following the orders of the District Collector P Koteshwara Rao, the Education department has chalked out a plan to achieve cent per cent pass percentage in the Class X examinations. Speaking to The Hans India on Monday, Venu Gopal said that a target has been set that under any circumstances that Kurnool district should come in top position in the ensuing Class X exams. He said 31,766 students from the district, 22,791 from government schools and 8,975 from private schools, were appearing for the exams. Of the total 31,766 students, 16,961 are male and 14,805 are female.

Venu Gopal said that to achieve cent per cent pass percentage, the Education department was conducting special classes for students. He stated the students have been classified into four categories like, ABCD and conducting classes in two intervals. Depending upon their capability, the classes are being conducted, one from 8.00 am to 9.00 am and the other from 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm. This plan would continue for a period of 58 days. During this period, the lesson plans designed by the subject experts would be taught, he said.

Venu Gopal further said that the plan designed by the experts would be the source to achieve cent percent pass outs in the exams. The other plan is conducting revision classes. So far, four revision exams have been conducted and are preparing to conduct pre-final exams by next week. These revision exams would instill confidence among the students to attempt the exams without any fear and this will also let the students to correct their mistakes at the exams. One among other plans is Night Vision programme.

None of the districts in state except Kurnool district is implementing the Night Vision programme. He said District Education Officer (DEO) V Ranga Reddy, SSA Additional Project Coordinator Dr K Venu Gopal, Deputy Education Officers (Dy EOs), MEOs, Head Masters and class teachers would participate in the programme. The officials and teachers are approaching the parents asking them to send their children to Night Vision classes. This programme is reaping abnormal results.

The parents are expressing their happiness and the officials and teachers are also feeling happy with the support being shown by the parents. The students are also studying fearing that teachers may visit their houses. Another important programme is conducting Motivational Classes. The motivational classes are being conducted by the experts at all mandals across the district. Pokala Subba Reddy, Varlu, Jyothirmai and DIET lecturers are delivering motivational speeches at all mandal centers.

Venu Gopal said the students were classified into four categories, ABCD. The CD category students will be supplied study material designed by the experts. This will help the students to easily cope with the subjects. Under the guidance of district collector, the students have progressed a lot, from Summative Assessment-1 (SA1) to revision test 3. Giving the classification, Venu Gopal said the A grade students have attained 25.47 percentage at revision test 3 from 15.57 in SA-1. Similarly, the B category students has attained 31.89 from 27.62, C- category – 28.84 from 34.24 and D category students have attained 13.8 percent to 22.57, stated Venu Gopal.

The Class X exams will start in April and the district has aimed to achieve cent percent pass percentage and making all efforts to get top slot in the state, stated Dr Venu Gopal.