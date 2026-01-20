EESL to showcase India’s energy efficiency at IEW 2026

Vijayawada: As part of India’s commitment to doubling the global annual rate of energy efficiency improvement — from just over 2 per cent to more than 4 per cent by 2030 — aligned with the Net-Zero goals endorsed at COP28, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), is set to showcase success stories in energy efficiency at Indian Energy Week (IEW) 2026, to be held from January 27 to 30, 2026 in Goa. Several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Karnataka, have played a pivotal role in accelerating energy efficiency adoption.

Andhra Pradesh to be specific has emerged as a pioneering leader, distributing approximately 2.20 crore LED bulbs, achieving energy savings of 2,863 million kwh and monetary savings of around Rs 1,145 crore.

EESL is a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power. The initiative is expected to lead to significant contribution to national savings of 47,882 million kWh and ₹19,153 crore. IEW will open the global energy calendar as the first major international energy summit of the year, bringing together the world’s most influential voices across policy, industry, finance, technology, and media.

The event will host over 75,000 professionals, 700+ exhibitors, 6,500+ delegates, and more than 550 speakers from more than 120 countries, making it one of the most consequential energy convening’s worldwide under the patronage of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

The ministry of power pavilion will spotlight India’s leadership across smart grids, pumped storage, AI-enabled operations, cybersecurity, regulatory reforms, and energy efficiency.

EESL, along with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), will anchor the energy efficiency and carbon markets tracks within the pavilion.

EESL has been officially invited by the Ministry of Power to exhibit and contribute to technical sessions, highlighting India’s innovation-led and citizen-centric energy efficiency transition to a global audience.

International bodies including the International Energy Agency (IEA), IRENA, and the COP28 Presidency have called for doubling the global annual rate of energy efficiency improvement to keep the 1.5°C climate goal within reach.

This ambition is reinforced through the global renewables and energy efficiency pledge and G20-led initiatives promoting policy and finance across buildings, industry, and transport.

According to Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, CEO of EESL who is going to make a presentation during IEW 2026 informed that EESL continues to pioneer large-scale market transformation through aggregation, innovative financing (ESCO models), and demand creation. At IEW 2026, EESL will lead the energy efficiency segment at the ministry of power pavilion, presenting solutions that translate technical efficiency into everyday benefits for citizens, cities, villages, and enterprises.

Key focus areas include super-efficient appliances & public infrastructure, LED lighting, efficient cooling and heating solutions, and connected controls for homes, offices, and municipalities demonstrating immediate financial and energy paybacks.