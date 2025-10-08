Effective plans in place to meet demand-supply gap of blood units

Visakhapatnam: While the annual blood requirement in the country is approximately 1.5 crore units, the report indicates that there is a shortage of 10 to 40 lakh units, informed Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day national workshop on ‘rational use of blood and blood products’ jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh Blood Transfusion Services Department and the State AIDS Control Committee here on Tuesday, the minister said that meeting the blood requirement in our country with a population of over 140 crore is not easy. In such backdrop, he said that ‘rational use’ should become a way of life, thereby overcoming the shortage of blood supply.

He said that according to the standards, there is a need for at least 1 percent of the population to be blood donors, and 5.3 lakh units are required in Andhra Pradesh alone. But more than 7 lakh units were collected in the last financial year, he informed.

The Minister stated that the government’s aim is to provide blood and related components to people who need them in case of accidents, surgeries and clinical needs in a timely manner and utilise them effectively.

Satya Kumar Yadav advised that iron supplements and erythropoietin should be promoted as alternatives to blood transfusions as measures to reduce anemia before surgeries. He advised that blood transfusions should perform only during emergency needs.

Further, the minister said that according to the National AIDS Control Organisation reports, there are still challenges in safe and timely blood supply across the country. He said that comprehensive blood management can be achieved through awareness of blood donors, storage, distribution and rational use. The Minister informed that the state is already at the forefront in this direction. He explained that there are 394 blood storage centres in the state and efficient use is increasing through other advance methods.

He emphasised that the number of voluntary blood donors is increasing, the infrastructure of blood banks is improving, and digital tracking systems are bringing transparency. He said that there is a need to maintain lists with blood storage and other details at the respective centres.

With collective efforts, the minister opined that there is a need for collective efforts to make India a model in blood donation, blood use and management. About 85 percent of the youth are not interested in donating blood due to various misconceptions. The minister said that by donating blood, three lives could be saved.

Speaking about agency areas, the Minister said that medical services will be provided in a better manner in Agency areas. He explained that they are already creating awareness about diseases spread through water pollution. Referring to the Kurupam incident, the minister assured that measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in future.

Director General of Health Services Dr Sunita Sharma, Deputy Director General Dr Mega Pravin Khobragade, National Blood Transfusion Council Director Dr Krishan Kumar, state blood transfusion project director Dr K Neelakanta Reddy, joint director Dr B. Prasanna spoke on various issues.

Later, the NBTC quarterly newsletter was launched by the guests. WHO representative Dr Madhur Gupta, R Ganapathi Rao, Dr Shanta Singh, medical officers from various states and union territories, and medical experts participated in the workshop.