Efforts Continue to Remove Boats Blocked at Prakasam Barrage

The ongoing recovery operation to remove boats swept away by recent floods that have blocked the gates of Prakasam Barrage is proving to be a challenging task. Despite multiple attempts by the Abbulu team, their efforts so far have been fruitless, prompting the team to devise a new strategy to tackle the situation.

Today, the team has initiated a "water loading plan," which involves bringing in six cargo boats from Gollapudi. Two of these boats will be filled to capacity with water and secured to aid in the removal of the stranded vessels.

The recent heavy rains have caused the Krishna River, Budameru, and Munneru waterways to overflow, inundating surrounding areas of Vijayawada. The powerful current swept away several boats that were parked along the shore, with three large vessels becoming trapped and causing an obstruction at the Prakasam Barrage. In response to the crisis, the government has mobilized the Abbulu team, which is dedicated to resolving this pressing issue.

As recovery efforts continue, the Abbulu team remains hopeful that their innovative approaches will lead to the successful removal of the obstructing boats, allowing the normal flow of water at Prakasam Barrage to resume.