Eight drown in Godavari

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): In a heart-wrenching tragedy, eight youngsters reportedly drowned in the Godavari River near Kaminilanka village of Mummidivaram mandal in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the region. According to sources, the victims hailed from Kakinada, Mandapeta, and I Polavaram areas. They had come to Serulanka village in K Gangavaram mandal to attend a family function along with relatives from Kakinada, Ramachandrapuram, and Mandapeta. After the event, a group of 11 youths went for a swim in the nearby Godavari River, where eight of them were swept away by strong currents. The remaining three managed to reach the shore safely.

The missing were identified as Kranti (20), Paul (18), Sai (18), and Satish (19) from Kakinada; Mahesh (13) and Rajesh (14) from Erragaruvu village in I Polavaram mandal; Rohit (19) from Mandapeta; and Mahesh (17) from Serulanka. Locals and family members were left devastated as the joyful event turned into a tragedy.

Police and officials from various departments launched an intensive search operation soon after receiving the information. District authorities are overseeing rescue operations, and efforts are ongoing to trace the missing youths.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief over the incident and spoke to the Konaseema district collector over the phone. He directed officials to take all necessary measures to rescue the missing and continue search operations even during nighttime.

The tragic incident has left the entire village in shock and mourning.