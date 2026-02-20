Electric autos distributed to support sanitation

Eluru: AP Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, District Collector K Vetriselvi, and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree jointly participated in distributing electrical autos to seven gram panchayats here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pattabhiram said that in order to make the state a healthy Andhra Pradesh and make it clean, they are taking forward the Swarnandhra-Swachhandra programme as a movement under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He said that 12,000 tricycles and 5,000 push carts have been provided in Andhra Pradesh through AP Swachh Andhra Corporation.

He said that 200 electrical autos have been distributed through the pilot management process. They have been provided to the respective Gram Panchayat Secretaries of Eluru district. He said that the groundwork is being prepared for the distribution of 3,000 electrical autos in the state in two phases.

He said that they will initiate the establishment of plastic management units at 8 places in the district and that each plant will cost Rs 17 to Rs 18 lakh. He said that the state government is giving top priority to cleanliness and environmental protection. He said that the use of electric vehicles will not only reduce pollution but also reduce maintenance costs.

He said that 100% of wet and dry garbage should be collected from homes. He said that the Swarnandhra-Swachhandra programme is being organised on the third Saturday of every month for environmental protection, and that it will give good results if everyone has ideas.

AP Swachh Andhra Corporation Director K Udaya Bhaskar, District Revenue Officer V Visveswara Rao, ZP CEO M Srihari, District Panchayat Department Officer K Anuradha, RWS SE G Trinadhababu, various village and panchayat secretaries, and others participated in this programme.