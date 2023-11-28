  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Eluru: Call to participate in ‘Adudam Andhra’ contest

In-charge Eluru District Collector B Lavanyaveni launching online registrations for ‘Adudam Andhra’ sports competitions on Monday
x

In-charge Eluru District Collector B Lavanyaveni launching online registrations for ‘Adudam Andhra’ sports competitions on Monday

Highlights

  • The competitions will be held at village, mandal, constituency, district and State level
  • The State-level competition will be organised in Visakhapatnam on February 3

Eluru: In-charge Collector B Lavanyaveni appealed to interested persons to register their names online for participating in ‘Adudam Andhra’ sports celebrations.

She launched the online registration programme at Vatluru of Pedapadu mandal in Eluru district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the registrations would be entertained till December 13. Candidates who completed 15 years of age are eligible to register their names for participating in cricket, kabaddi, kho kho, volleyball, and badminton competitions.

The competitions would be held at village, mandal, constituency and district-level. The State-level competitions would be held in Visakhapatnam on February 3.

The competitions would help in making lifestyle healthy from village-level. The winners would get prizes up to Rs 5 lakh at State-level, she added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X