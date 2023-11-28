Eluru: Call to participate in ‘Adudam Andhra’ contest

Eluru: In-charge Collector B Lavanyaveni appealed to interested persons to register their names online for participating in ‘Adudam Andhra’ sports celebrations.



She launched the online registration programme at Vatluru of Pedapadu mandal in Eluru district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the registrations would be entertained till December 13. Candidates who completed 15 years of age are eligible to register their names for participating in cricket, kabaddi, kho kho, volleyball, and badminton competitions.

The competitions would be held at village, mandal, constituency and district-level. The State-level competitions would be held in Visakhapatnam on February 3.

The competitions would help in making lifestyle healthy from village-level. The winners would get prizes up to Rs 5 lakh at State-level, she added.