Gadwal: District SP Riti raj, IPS, emphasized the importance of setting life goals early and pursuing them with a plan and determination. During an event in the Grievance Hall of the District Police Office, she congratulated the students of police personnel and officers' families who had passed their 10th, inter first year, and second year exams.

In her address, Riti raj highlighted the significance of adopting good habits to achieve success and reach higher positions in life. Drawing inspiration from Mitch Albom's "Tuesdays with Morrie" and presenting James Clear's "Atomic Habits," she encouraged the students to think about their goals and the steps needed to achieve them.

During the event, SP Riti raj inquired about the students' goals and guided them on the types of studies and efforts required to achieve those goals in the future. She emphasized that adopting good habits is crucial for reaching high goals in life.

Citing Mitch Albom's "Tuesdays with Morrie" and James Clear's "Atomic Habits" as valuable resources, SP Riti raj encouraged the students to read these books and integrate the lessons into their lives. She reassured the students that they should not feel disheartened by low marks in their studies, emphasizing that marks in any subject are not the sole determinant of success.

SP Riti raj advised that if students receive low marks in any subject, they should practice that subject repeatedly to achieve the desired results. He emphasized the importance of mastering the English language, highlighting its utility for future studies.

SP Riti raj also encouraged parents to grant their children the freedom to pursue their educational interests, which would make it easier for them to achieve their goals. Police officers and personnel expressed their wishes for their children to receive a good education and have a better future.

The program was attended by children of police families who had completed their 10th, inter first year, and second year, along with their mothers.



