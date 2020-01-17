Eluru:Call to take special care of poor patients

Eluru: Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani has instructed the newly appointed superintendent of Eluru Government Hospital Dr A S Ram to take special care of poor patients and extend them free modern and quality services.

After taking charge, the Superintendent met the Minister at his camp office. Speaking on the occasion, Nani told him that many poor patients from across the district would visit the hospital every day and helping them get right treatment besides coordinating with heads of various departments in the hospital was a responsible task. When doctors attend patients with special care, they would treat them as gods, he added.

MLAs P Vasubabu, K Abbayya Chowdhary, State Medical Council Board Director D Varaprasad and others were present.