Just In
Eluru: Conduct postal ballot counting transparently, Collector to staff
Training classes for postal ballot counting officers was conducted
Eluru: District Election Officer and district collector V Prasanna Venkatesh participated in the training classes for postal ballot counting officers of Eluru Parliament Constituency at the Godavari meeting hall of the Collectorate on Thursday.
He directed the officials to conduct counting of postal ballot votes in a transparent and error-free manner as per guidelines of the Election Commission.
He resolved many points raised by the officials. Through this training, the issues related to postal ballot counting should be thoroughly understood and conducted efficiently without any mistakes in counting on June 4.
Postal ballot counting process was explained through power point presentation and he mentioned aspects related to Form-13C, Form-13A, and Form-13B.
He advised them to have a complete understanding of the forms. In relation to postal ballot and service voters, full care should be taken in the counting of ballots and the counting process should be completed successfully in accordance with the guidelines.
DRO D Pushpamani, Special Deputy Collector P Babji, Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan APC B Somasekhar, DRDA PD Dr R Vijayaraju, postal ballot counting officers, staff and others were present.