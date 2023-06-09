Eluru: G Padmasree elected as chief of joint West Godavari DPP

Eluru: Ghanta Padmasree has been elected as the president of the joint West Godavari District Praja Parishad, at the election of presidents of joint West Godavari Zilla Parishad held at local district Praja Parishad meeting hall here on Thursday. District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh presided over the election, in which 35 ZPTCs participated.

Dwarka Tirumala ZPTC Chigurupalli Samuel proposed the name of Ghanta Padmasree as the president of ZPP and Nitta Leela Navakantham of Denduluru ZPTC seconded it.

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh announced Padmasree’s election. Speaking on this occasion, Ghanta Padmasree said that she will work hard to keep the district on the path of development with the cooperation of public representatives and officials.

Ministers Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao and Taneti Vanitha, Government Whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju, MP Kotagiri Sridhar, Legislative Council members Kavuru Srinivas and Vanka Ravindranath, Legislators Alla Nani and Kotharu Abbaiah Chaudhary, DCCB chairman PVL Narasimharaju, Eluru Mayor Sheikh Noor Jahan, co-op member of city council SMR Peda Babu, ZPTCs, officers and dignitaries congratulated Padmasree.